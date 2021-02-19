12,705 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 270,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of X traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,181,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

