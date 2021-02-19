1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) (ASX:ONT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) (ASX:ONT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from 1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

