152,747 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,747 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,967,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Stamps.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,956,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 76.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after buying an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.07. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $508,053.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

