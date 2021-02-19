$163.63 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce sales of $163.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $272.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $714.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.90 million to $719.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $756.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

EXTN stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Exterran by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Exterran by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

