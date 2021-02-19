1,678 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

