$181.47 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post sales of $181.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

