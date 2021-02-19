1,810 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $191.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.09. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

