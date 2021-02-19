$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.10 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

