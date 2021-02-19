$2.29 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.45. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.32.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $406,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $308.85 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

