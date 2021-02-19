$2.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.01. Netflix posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $14.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $540.22. 2,769,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,510. The company has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.51 and a 200 day moving average of $510.41. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

