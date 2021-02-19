$201.92 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report sales of $201.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.98 million and the lowest is $199.82 million. Criteo reported sales of $206.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $853.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.00 million to $876.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $878.36 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $940.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Criteo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

