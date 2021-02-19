20,881 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $206.60. The company had a trading volume of 343,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day moving average is $204.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

