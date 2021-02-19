$217.95 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce $217.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $218.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.57 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

NYSE:CHH opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.