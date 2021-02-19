22,478 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 134,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Shares of FXF stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a one year low of $92.89 and a one year high of $103.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.