22,528 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $8.39 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

