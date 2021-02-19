245,614 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 226,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,859,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. 37,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

