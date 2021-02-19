$257.25 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $257.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.90 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $237.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 122,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

