25,703 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of OLLI opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.