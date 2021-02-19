2,605 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Acquired by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $89.02.

