$31.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce sales of $31.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.75 billion and the lowest is $30.37 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $28.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.13 billion to $133.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $127.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.72 billion to $128.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter worth $960,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Kroger by 16.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in The Kroger by 48.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 292,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,886. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

