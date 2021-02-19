3,650 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,026,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,408. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.