3,723 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 66,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 630,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,141,000 after purchasing an additional 327,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.