3,942 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 365,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.