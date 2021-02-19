3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.38. 54,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,713. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average is $168.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

