$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the lowest is $4.48 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.74. 18,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

