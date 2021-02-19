$40.51 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $40.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $66.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $148.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $152.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.77 million, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $284.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $6.73 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 596,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 247,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.