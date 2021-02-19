4,050 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

