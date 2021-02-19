418 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $787.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $821.23 and its 200 day moving average is $551.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.