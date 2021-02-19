419,201 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up approximately 3.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Gold MiniShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at $172,354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,899 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,025,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,535 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,329 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

