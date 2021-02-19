$447.17 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post sales of $447.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $434.02 million and the highest is $462.23 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $454.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 26,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. 1,018,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.