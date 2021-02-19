$469.07 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce $469.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.00 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

INVH traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,531 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

