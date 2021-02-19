48,852 Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,665. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.