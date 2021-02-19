4,900 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15,007.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,088,859. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $323.23 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $336.32. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

