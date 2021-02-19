$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.50 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $13.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

RESN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $79,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $120,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,453.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,698 shares of company stock worth $348,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resonant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resonant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Resonant by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

