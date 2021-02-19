$64.04 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce $64.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.90 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $55.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.94 million to $272.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $279.37 million, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $284.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in First Foundation by 102.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in First Foundation by 48.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $978.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

