6,631 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $67,697,000. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,461,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,276. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -212.28 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

