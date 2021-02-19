7,444 Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares in the company, valued at $86,534,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,104,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock worth $78,197,543 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

