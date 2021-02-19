8,062 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.84. 6,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $105.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

