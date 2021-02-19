87,300 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 420.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 478,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after purchasing an additional 386,625 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $417.91 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.78, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.63.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.