9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Down 14.8%

Shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.95. 5,269,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 2,566,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

