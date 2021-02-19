AAON (AAON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.29. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,024. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

