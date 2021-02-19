AbbVie Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

AbbVie has increased its dividend by 84.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

ABBV stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

