Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $22.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,915. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

