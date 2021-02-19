Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 104,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period.

Shares of GLTR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,609. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67.

