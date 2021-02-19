Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,471 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,540. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.65 and its 200-day moving average is $241.65. The company has a market capitalization of $169.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

