ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,560.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,170 shares of company stock worth $2,166,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.