Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.22

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 17129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Accuray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Accuray by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 268,694 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

