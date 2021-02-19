Actinium Achieves Market Cap of $528,457.61 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Actinium has a total market cap of $528,457.61 and approximately $38,694.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,662,850 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

