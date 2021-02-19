AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.53

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$32.53 and last traded at C$32.34, with a volume of 440839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,018.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) news, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$225,000. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646 in the last ninety days.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

