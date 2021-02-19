Adam Meister Sells 988 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $64,551.12.

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

